NCIS: Hawai'i: Enver Gjokaj to Recur, Alex Tarrant Joins as Series Regular

Enver Gjokaj and Alex Tarrant are both bound for Hawaii, as the latest cast additions to CBS‘ new NCIS spinoff.

Vanessa Lachey (Dads? Truth Be Told?) heads up the freshman drama as Jane Tennant, the first female SAC of NCIS. Other previously announced castings include Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Chosen) as Lucy, the eager, junior member of Tennant’s team; Jason Antoon (Claws) as Ernice, a cyber intelligence specialist; Tori Anderson (No Tomorrow) as Kate, an agent of the Defense Intelligence Agency who is intent on climbing the professional ladder; and Noah Mills (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jesse, a former big city homicide detective who’s settled in a new life in Hawai‘i.

As reported by our sister site Variety, Gjokaj (Dollhouse, Agents of SHIELD) will recur as Navy Capt. Joe Milius, a high ranking commander of Pacific Fleet who arrives in Hawaii when a top secret experimental aircraft crashes into a cliff, and he in turn clashes with Tennant.

Tarrant (800 Words, New Zealand’s Vegas) meanwhile will fill the series regular role of Kai, a local who “can blend into any part of the islands.” Having spent most of his adult life running away from his home, he has returned to Hawai‘i as an NCIS agent.

NCIS: Hawai’i will debut this fall and air Mondays at 10/9c, leading out of the NCIS mothership (which is changing its night/time slot for the first time… ever). Christopher Silber and Jan Nash will serve as co-showrunners.

