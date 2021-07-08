Lost's Dominic Monaghan to Star in Futuristic Drama Moonhaven at AMC

RELATED STORIES Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire Adaptation Ordered to Series at AMC

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire Adaptation Ordered to Series at AMC Kevin Can F**k Himself: Grade the Premiere of Annie Murphy's AMC Satire

Lost vet Dominic Monaghan has signed on to star in AMC’s six-episode futuristic space drama Moonhaven, TVLine has learned.

From writer-producer Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails), the suspense thriller centers on Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth.

A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

Monaghan will play Paul Sarno, a detective on the Moon tasked with solving the problems of Earth.

“What so intrigued us about Moonhaven is that it is… set a century in the future that, at its heart, could not be more relevant today,” said AMC’s original programming boss Dan McDermott in a statement back in May. “Peter and his writing team have constructed some unforgettable characters and a story we know will captivate viewers and probe complex and deeply emotional issues that are top of mind today and have the potential to threaten existence on the only planet we have ever called home.”