Ratings: NBA Finals Dominate Tuesday With Game 1, AGT Slips

In the latest TV ratings, ABC's coverage of the NBA Finals opener averaged 6.4 million total viewers and a 2.1 rating, down 13 and 18 percent from the preliminary numbers for last year's Game 1 (which was pandemic-delayed until August) yet still easily topping Tuesday in the demo and expected to report the night's largest audience once the final numbers trickle in.

Opening ABC’s night, the Jimmy Kimmel special did 4.6 mil/1,2, followed by NBA Countdown‘s 3.8 mil/1.1.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (6.9 mil/0.8, read recap) slipped two tenths in the demo. College Bowl (2.7 mil/0.4) was steady.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The Flash (770K/0.2) dropped a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

FOX | LEGO Masters (1.6 mil/0.5) and Mental Samurai (1.1 mil/0.3) were steady.

