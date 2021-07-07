TVLine Items: Kissing Booth 3 Trailer, Cherish the Day Season 2 Cast and More

RELATED STORIES You Are My Spring Premiere Recap: Killer Dates and Tangerines Punctuate Netflix K-Drama -- Plus, Grade It!

Prepare to kiss another beloved Netflix franchise goodbye. The streamer has released the official trailer The Kissing Booth 3, which brings the rom-com trilogy to a dramatic conclusion when it drops on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

“It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee,” reads the official synopsis. “Whose heart will Elle break as The Kissing Booth trilogy comes to an end?”

Directed by Vince Marcello, who wrote the screenplay along with Jay Arnold, The Kissing Booth 3 stars Joey King as Elle, Joel Courtney as Lee, Jacob Elordi as Noah, Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe, Meganne Young as Rachel, Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn, Morné Visser as Mr. Flynn, Stephen Jennings as Mike and Carson White as Brad.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Elle’s tough choice.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Joy Bryant (Parenthood) and Henry Simmons (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will lead the second season of OWN’s romance anthology Cherish the Day, set to premiere in 2022. Bryant will play a vegan celebrity chef named Sunday, while Simmons will play former basketball player Ellis, now a single father of two. The Ava DuVernay-created series will chronicle the reunion of these former high school sweethearts.

* Amazon Prime’s The Boys, on the seventh of every month (starting with this seventh month of 2021), will release a new episode of Seven on 7, a “VNN newscast” that will bridge Seasons 2 and 3 of the hit superhero series. Watch the first episode:

* Adult Swim and Crunchyroll have announced the voice cast for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, a 10-episode animated series debuting later this year. The ensemble includes Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Will Yun Lee (The Good Doctor), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Brian Cox (Succession), Wes Bentley (American Horror Story), Josh Duhamel (Jupiter’s Legacy), Peyton List (Gotham), Stephen Root (Perry Mason), Barkhad Abdi (Castle Rock), Gregg Henry (Scandal), Henry Czerny (Revenge) and Jason Spisak (Avengers Assemble).

* Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television is teaming up with ABC and SFO Entertainment to develop Unrapped, a hip-hop competition series with a twist, our sister site Deadline reports. Unrapped will pair celebrity contestants with iconic hip-hop mentors to compete in rap battles for the title of king or queen.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.