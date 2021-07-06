The Flash Sneak Peek: Dig Helps Barry With a Timey-Wimey Family Matter

RELATED STORIES Batwoman Season 3: Robin Givens Joins Cast -- as [Spoiler]'s Mother?

The Flash has something he must do in the name of protecting his family — but will John Diggle, of all people, sign off on the speedster risking another Flashpoint to do it?

In this week’s episode of the CW series (airing tonight at 8/7c), Diggle — played by Arrow vet David Ramsey, in the latest stop on his summertime Arrowverse “tour” — arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry stop the Godspeed War. But in the clip above, Barry decided that he needs to pay a visit to 2049, from whence the Godspeeds hail, to make sure his and Iris’ grown daughter Nora is OK.

Where does Diggle fall on the prospect of Barry possibly sparking another Flashpoint event that derails the sacred (oops, can we say that here?) timeline? After all, John and Lyla “lost” their daughter Sara for a hot minute there, due to the previous Flashpoint. Press play above to watch Ramsey work his magic as a superhero’s sage counsel.

Elsewhere in this Tuesday’s episode: Allegra and Ultraviolet’s new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe and Kristin Kramer are hunted by a former colleague of hers.

