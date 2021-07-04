A Capitol Fourth Live Stream: Watch PBS' 4th of July Celebration

RELATED STORIES What to Watch on July 4

It wouldn’t be Independence Day without A Capitol Fourth.

PBS’ annual salute to America — which you can stream above — has been prerecorded this year due to the pandemic, in lieu of the traditional live concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The 90-minute broadcast (which begins at 8/7c) will feature pre-taped performances from locations across the country, followed by a live fireworks presentation.

Vanessa Williams returns as host and will also perform. Renée Fleming will open the show with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while the National Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams’ “Olympic Fanfare” in tribute to Team USA, honoring the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams as they prepare for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Additional performers include Jimmie Allen, Auli’i Cravalho, Cynthia Erivo, Mickey Guyton, Alan Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Kermit the Frog, Gladys Knight, Laura Osnes, Pentatonix, Jennifer Nettles, Ali Stroker, Train and Jimmy Buffett — the latter of whom will debut a new rendition of the Woody Guthrie classic, “This Land Is Your Land.”

As far as counter-programming goes, CNN at 7 pm will air The Fourth in America, a five-hour celebration hosted by Don Lemon, Dana Bash, Victor Blackwell and Ana Cabrera. John Stamos and the Beach Boys, Bebe Rexha, Billy Ray Cyrus, REO Speedwagon, Black Eyed Peas, Blues Traveler, Brad Paisley, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang and Trisha Yearwood are scheduled to perform.

NBC at 8 pm will air the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The two-hour broadcast will be hosted by Girls5eva‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry and New Amsterdam‘s Ryan Eggold, and feature Blake Shelton, Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire.

The Bloomberg network at 8 pm has the Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular, hosted by The Hustler‘s Craig Ferguson and featuring Toby Keith.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch A Capitol Fourth, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the pre-taped special.