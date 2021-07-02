Zoey's Playlist Update: Lionsgate Still Exploring 'Different Scenarios' in Wake of Cancellation as Cast Options Expire

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is down but not out. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Three weeks after its NBC cancellation and failed Peacock rescue attempt, the musical comedy still has a pulse. According to sources, Lionsgate — the studio behind the show — is “having a number of conversations about different scenarios” in an effort to find Zoey’s a new home for its third season.

One potential obstacle: Lionsgate’s contractual hold on the cast expired on July 1, which means new deals would have to be hammered out if a third season comes to pass.

A rep for Lionsgate declined to comment for this story.

“Right now I refuse to believe the show is dead,” showrunner Austin Winsberg declared on Twitter in early June shortly after the cancellation news broke. “There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible.”

Zoey’s Playlist this season averaged a little over 1.8 million total viewers and a 0.35 demo rating — down 10 and 17 percent from its freshman run. Out of the 14 dramas NBC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 12 in the demo and next-to-last in audience (besting only Good Girls). In a March poll, TVLine readers picked Zoey’s Playlist as the bubble show they most wanted renewed, with 12.7 percent of the vote.

The Season 2 finale, which aired May 16, concluded with a cliffhanger twist: Max suddenly had powers and could hear Zoey’s heart song, an exuberant rendition of “I Melt With You.”