NBC Pulls Ultimate Slip 'N Slide From Summer Slate After [Spoiler] Outbreak

The games will not continue on NBC after the Summer Olympics: The network has pulled the new reality competition Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide from its post-Olympics premiere date, weeks after (yikes) a diarrhea outbreak shut down production.

Our sister site Deadline reports that the series has been removed from NBC’s summer schedule for now and “there are no plans for a new premiere date at this point,” with production remaining on hold.

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide, which would see players competing in a series of mini games while atop a giant version of the classic kids’ water slide, was set to premiere Sunday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 pm ET on NBC, immediately following the Closing Ceremonies of the Summer Olympics. The two-part premiere would then continue on Monday, Aug. 9 at 8/7c. Bobby Moynihan (SNL, Mr. Mayor) and Ron Funches (Undateable, black-ish) were slated to host.

Last month, however, production was shut down after a giardia outbreak on set led to dozens of crew members falling violently ill and experiencing severe bouts of diarrhea. “The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide at the current location,” producers Universal Television Alternative Studios said in a statement. “We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production.”