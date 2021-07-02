Country Comfort, The Crew Among 4 Comedies Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix is clearing the decks, cancelling four of its original comedy series on Friday: Country Comfort, The Crew, Mr. Iglesias and Bonding will not return for additional seasons on the streamer, TVLine has confirmed.

Country Comfort, which debuted in March, starred Katharine McPhee as Bailey, a down-on-her-luck country singer who accidentally became the nanny of a musical brood, led by single dad Beau (Eddie Cibrian). The cast also included Ricardo Hurtado as Tuck, Jamie Martin Mann as Brody, Griffin McIntyre as Dylan, Shiloh Verrico as Cassidy, Pyper Braun as Chloe, Janet Varney as Summer and Eric Balfour as Boone.

The Crew, which premiered in February, starred sitcom veteran Kevin James as Kevin, the crew chief for a NASCAR racing team. When the owner stepped down and passed the team off to his daughter, Kevin sought to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the way they do things. The ensemble included Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) as Jake Martin, Sarah Stiles (Billions) as Beth Paige, Gary Anthony Williams (The Neighborhood) as Chuck Stubbs, Dan Ahdoot (Cobra Kai) as Amir Lajani and Jillian Mueller as Catherine Spencer.

Mr. Iglesias ran for a total of two seasons, with stand-up comic Gabriel Iglesias playing a high school teacher who worked to help gifted students reach their full potential. Bonding also ran for two seasons and starred Zoe Levin as a psychology student working as a dominatrix, with Brendan Scannell playing her gay BFF/assistant Pete.

