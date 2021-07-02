Descendants Teaser: Hades Curses Mal and Ben's Royal Wedding — First Look

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: TWD Vet Joins The Boys, Gossip Girl Encore on The CW and More

Even in the thick of wedding season, these nuptials are sure to stand head and shoulders — and horns — above the rest.

Disney Channel on Friday released a new teaser for Descendants: The Royal Wedding, the upcoming animated special chronicling Ben and Mal’s big day, giving us our first look at the highly anticipated conclusion to this epic saga.

“It’s finally happening! I can’t believe we’re getting married,” Mal (voiced by Dove Cameron) says in the 15-second teaser, to which Ben (Mitchell Hope) replies, “Happily forever after.” Then Mal makes the mistake of saying, “I can’t wait to know where our story goes.” And right on cue, along comes Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) to declare his devious intentions for his daughter’s wedding. “Happily ever after? Since when do villains care about happy endings?” he asks.

Per the official synopsis, this animated special “invites viewers to Auradon’s most anticipated social soiree. Happily-ever-after continues for Auradon’s power couple as they prepare to say ‘I do’ at an epic celebration with their friends and family, but Hades threatens to ruin it all.”

In addition to Cameron, Mitchell and Jackson, Descendants: The Royal Wedding also features the voices of Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay, Sarah Jeffery as Audrey, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, China Anne McClain as Uma, Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, Dan Payne as Beast and Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog.

Descendants: The Royal Wedding premieres Friday, Aug. 13 on Disney Channel, immediately following the debut of new DCOM Spin. Hit PLAY on the teaser above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.