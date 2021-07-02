Blindspotting: Watch Ashley and Janelle's Genius Weed-Sharing System at Work in Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: L Word Season 2 Trailer, The Office Vet's Netflix Series and More

Real ones, like Blindspotting’s Ashley (played by Jasmine Cephas Jones) and Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman), use their extremely sophisticated and covert system for exchanging contraband without getting their friend in trouble.

In a sneak peek at this week’s episode (airing Sunday at 9/8c on Starz), the longtime pals show Earl (Benjamin Earl Turner), who’s out on parole, their covert method for sharing weed. It involves some funny robot dancing, a rope, several hooks and some clothespins.

Check out their clever system, which Earl deems “hella impressive,” in the above video.

Sunday’s episode will see Ashley and Rainey (Helen Hunt) start to bond while smoking some of Miles’ (Rafael Casal) old weed. Meanwhile, Earl’s parole officer visits him with a new parole requirement, and Janelle’s dates don’t go as expected.

Blindspotting, which picks up six months after the 2018 film starring Casal and Daveed Diggs, follows Ashley after longtime partner Miles is suddenly locked up. Stuck raising their son on her own, she navigates a humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.

The series is executive-produced by Casal and Diggs (who are also co-creators) alongside Jess Wu Calder and and Keith Calder, who both worked on One Night in Miami, Little Monsters and Blindspotting.

