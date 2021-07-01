Ratings: MasterChef, Pyramid Top Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s MasterChef was steady with 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, topping Wednesday in the demo.

Leading out of that, Crime Scene Kitchen (1.8 mil/0.4) was also steady — but egads, that apple pie! [Shudder] 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Over on ABC, Press Your Luck (3 mil/0.4), $100,000 Pyramid (3.4 mil/0.4) and Card Sharks (2.2 mil/0.3) were all steady in the demo, with Pyramid delivering the night’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Kung Fu (830K/0.1) and In the Dark (410K/0.1) were both steady.

