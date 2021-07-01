ABC Pilot Update: Kevin Costner's National Parks Among 3 Projects Not Moving Forward; Epic Still Alive

RELATED STORIES ABC Fairytale Drama Pilot Epic Adds Game of Thrones Vet Toby Sebastian

ABC is thinning what’s left of its 2021 pilot herd, with the network passing on a trio of in-limbo drama projects — including the Kevin Costner-penned National Parks Investigation.

Medical procedural Triage and political drama Dark Horse are also not moving forward at the network, although the latter project will be shopped around by Universal Television.

Potential series still in contention for a pickup at ABC include fairytale saga Epic (from Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis), and Latinx family drama Promised Land.

TVLine’s 2021 Pilot Grid has been updated to reflect the changes.

National Parks Investigation, co-written by Costner, was to follow a small group of elite NPS agents as they solved crimes while protecting national treasures.

Hospital drama Triage — which starred Parisa Fitz-Henley (Midnight, Texas), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Deputy, Arrow), Michael Ealy (Stumptown), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Entourage, The Sopranos), Andrew Richardson (The Last O.G.) and Kathleen Robertson (Murder in the First) — followed a pioneering surgeon (played by Fitz-Henley) over three distinct decades at the same hospital.

Based on an Australian format, Dark Horse centered on a passionate Indigenous woman on her unconventional journey into politics.