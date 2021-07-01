Laura Leighton Visits Dynasty to Drop a Family Bombshell — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Melrose Place Turns 25: Darren Star Recalls 9 Crazy, Controversial Twists (Including One He Still Finds 'Chilling')

Nearly 25 years after they played neighbors in Los Angeles’ hottest (and deadliest) apartment complex, former Melrose Place co-stars Laura Leighton and Grant Show are once again sharing a soundstage.

Leighton guest stars in Friday’s episode of The CW’s Dynasty (9/8c) as Corinne Simon, a no-nonsense business type who accidentally drops a doozy of a lead for Liam to follow, as you can see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek.

“She ends up having some information about Liam’s family that he is surprised by,” Leighton teases to TVLine. “She shares some news that she then tries to prevent from coming out.” (Keep secrets? On this show? Nice try.)

Given the Dynasty of it all, Leighton says it’s “natural” for the viewers to wonder whether her character has ulterior motives in this situation, but she insists that Corinne is “exactly how she appears.” She adds, “I certainly have a history of playing characters [with something to hide]. I’ve come to expect that myself.”

And even though all of Corinne’s scenes are opposite Fallon and Liam, Leighton confirms that a Melrose reunion did happen… albeit off screen.

“It was a quick in-and-out, but I did get to see Grant,” Leighton confirms. “He’s perfect in this role. It was really fun to see him in that Blake Carrington vibe and dynamic. He’s great in everything he does, and I loved catching up with him. … When he first found out about my casting, he shot me a text and was like, ‘Did I just hear that you’re coming to Dynasty?'”

In addition to playing the iconic Sydney Andrews on Fox’s Melrose Place — a role she unexpectedly reprised in The CW’s 2009 revival — Leighton also played Ashley Marin on Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of Leighton’s visit to Dynasty, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 4 thus far.