TVLine Items: L Word Season 2 Trailer, The Office Vet's Netflix Series and More

Messy matters of the heart take center stage in a newly released trailer for The L Word: Generation Q Season 2, which premieres Sunday, Aug. 8 at 10/9c on Showtime. The first five episodes will air Sunday nights, while the final five installments will unspool Mondays at 9 pm until the Oct. 11 season finale.

The upcoming season “kicks off in the aftermath of Sophie’s decision at the airport as she, Dani, and Finley are all left to pick up the pieces,” per the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, Bette’s personal and professional pursuits force her to reexamine her roots — something Angie also questions and explores in her own way.”

Plus, “in the wake of her divorce, Shane throws herself into finding new ways to keep the bar thriving, while Alice is surprised when writing her first book steers her whole life in a new direction,” the description continues. “Micah is pushed to reckon with his identity as he navigates big changes in his career and love life, while Gigi’s journey to move on from Nat (guest star Stephanie Allynne) and Alice takes an unexpected turn.”

* Catherine Tate (The Office, Doctor Who) has created and will star in the Netflix prison mockumentary series Hard Cell, in which the actress plays “multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley, capturing the penal system at its brutal humorous best,” our sister site Deadline reports.

* Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) will announce the 73rd Emmy Awards nominations on Tuesday, July 13 at 8:30 am PT on Emmys.com.

* Wunmi Mosaku (Loki, Lovecraft Country) has joined HBO’s We Own This City limited series from The Wire‘s David Simon, Deadline reports.

* Debbi Morgan (Power, All My Children) will recur in Fox’s upcoming fall drama Our Kind of People as the aunt of Yaya DaCosta’s character.

* BET+ has released a trailer for First Wives Club Season 2, premiering Thursday, July 15:

