Cecily Strong Mulls Her SNL Future: 'Things Are a Bit More Up in the Air'

Cecily Strong says that when it comes to her future with NBC's Saturday Night Live, "things are a bit more up in the air" than usual. But whether or not she returns for Season 47 this fall, "I feel good either way."

During SNL‘s Anya Taylor-Joy-hosted season finale in May, viewers were led to wonder whether three mainstay cast members — Strong, Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson — were perhaps moving on.

In the finale’s Weekend Update segment, Davidson thanked viewers for watching him grow up on the show, saying, “The pandemic has taught me that we never really know what the future holds,” after which Strong came out as Judge Jeanine to perform a rendition of “My Way” (the Sinatra standard oft regarded as an almost defiant declaration of independence). And during the episode’s cold open, McKinnon reflected on the surreal year gone by and referred to the SNL cast as her “family.”

SNL typically does not hammer out new contracts until late summer.

“I’ll be thrilled if I go back [to SNL], I’ll be thrilled if that was my last show,” Strong told Entertainment Tonight while out promoting the Apple TV+’s six-episode musical comedy Schmigadoon!, which premieres Friday, July 16 and is executive-produced by SNL overlord Lorne Michaels. “I feel good either way.

“Things are a bit more up in the air and I’m OK with that,” she added. “My lesson from last year is sort of ‘see what happens.’”