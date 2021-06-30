A League of Their Own: Nick Offerman to Coach the Peaches in Amazon Series

RELATED STORIES Kelly Bishop Joins Mrs. Maisel Season 4 in Most Marvelous Gilmore Girls Reunion Yet -- Watch Video

That’s Coach Nick Offerman to you. The Parks and Recreation star has joined the cast of Amazon’s upcoming A League of Their Own series, filling the pivotal role of the Rockford Peaches’ new coach, TVLine has confirmed.

Offerman’s character, Casey “Dove” Porter, is an ex-Cubs pitcher — famous for accidentally murdering a dove during a game — who gets hired to coach the Peaches. An arm injury put an end to his career as a pitcher three years earlier, so he now sees the Peaches as his second chance at success.

From co-creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, the hourlong series “evokes the joyful spirit” of the original 1992 film, “while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball,” according to the official description. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.”

Amazon’s A League of Their Own stars Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field.

Tom Hanks famously played Peaches coach Jimmy Dugan in the original movie. (Even if you haven’t seen it, there’s no way you’ve lived this long without hearing the line “There’s no crying in baseball.” It’s simply impossible.) Geena Davis and Lori Petty also starred in the Penny Marshall-directed film, with supporting turns from Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna.

CBS previously tried a TV version of A League of Their Own in 1993, but it was axed after just three airings.

THR first reported Offerman's casting.