Ratings: Dating Game Dips in Week 3, Bachelorette and CBS Rerun Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Celebrity Dating Game in Week 3 drew 2 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, down a tenth in the demo week-to-week. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Opening ABC’s night, The Bachelorette (3.1 mil/0.7) slipped but still led Monday in the demo.

CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun delivered the night’s largest audience, with 3.5 million viewers.

Elsewhere:

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.3 mil/0.6), Housebroken (900K/0.3) and Duncanville (650K/0.2) all dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

THE CW | All American (670K/0.2) and The Republic of Sarah (320K/0.1) each lost some viewers.

NBC | Ninja Warrior (3.2 mil/0.5) and Small Fortune (1.5 mil/0.3) were steady.

