Stuart Damon Dies: 'Brokenhearted' General Hospital Alum Amber Tamblyn Pays Tribute to 'Adopted Dad'

General Hospital alum Amber Tamblyn is paying tribute to her former TV father Stuart Damon, whose death at the age of 84 was announced on Tuesday.

“Brokenhearted to hear of the passing of Stuart Damon,” Tamblyn, who played Emily to Damon’s Alan Quartermaine on GH, wrote on Twitter. “He played my adopted dad on General Hospital for seven years and he was the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person. He always made me laugh and made me feel safe on set. I love you, Stewy. Rest well now, my friend.”

GH exec producer Frank Valentini also took to Twitter to honor the soap legend, writing, “On behalf of everyone at GH, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Stuart Damon’s family and all who loved him. Stuart was an absolute legend of our industry and he’ll be sorely missed.”

Damon made his General Hospital debut in 1977, and remained in the role as a series regular until his character’s death in 2007. Damon continued to appear sporadically as Alan’s ghost until December 23, 2008. He returned for a dream sequence in 2011 before making what would be his final appearance in 2013 (to commemorate GH’s 50th anniversary).