The Many Saints of Newark Trailer: Watch James Gandolfini's Son Play Young Tony in Sopranos Prequel

Tony Soprano lives again. HBO Max on Tuesday released the official trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, which serves as a prequel to the iconic HBO series The Sopranos.

The movie follows young Tony (played by Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini) “as he grows up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city,” according to the official logline.

In addition to Gandolfini playing young Tony and Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) as his mother Livia, the cast includes Corey Stoll (House of Cards) as Uncle Junior, Billy Magnussen (Made for Love) as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualteri, John Magaro (Orange is the New Black) as Silvio Dante, Jon Bernthal (Punisher) as Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano, Alessandro Nivola (Doll & Em) as Dickie Moltisanti aka Christopher Moltisanti’s father, Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Michela De Rossi (The Rats) and Ray Liotta (Goodfellas).

Directed by Alan Taylor, the film hits theaters on Oct. 1, at which point it will also be available to stream for 31 days on HBO Max for its Ad-Free subscribers.

The Sopranos originally aired on HBO from 1999 to 2007, scoring an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series every year in which it was eligible.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at The Many Saints of Newark, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.