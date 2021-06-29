Loki's Sophia Di Martino Teases 'Spent' Sylvie in Episode 4: 'She's Just Had Enough' After Lamentis Heartbreak

RELATED STORIES Loki Director 'Happy' to Confirm Loki's Bisexuality in Episode 3: 'Heart Is So Full That This Is Now Canon in MCU'

The final scene of Loki‘s third episode — in which Loki and Sylvie tried desperately to reach the ark that would get them off the ill-fated moon Lamentis — was perhaps the series’ most intense sequence to date, and it required multiple nights of filming into the wee hours to perfect what looked like a single-take shot.

It might surprise you, then, to hear Sophia Di Martino call the endeavor “a really lovely experience,” despite how physically demanding the scene was for her and co-star Tom Hiddleston.

“It was one of my favorite scenes in the whole series to film,” Di Martino, who plays the variant Sylvie, tells TVLine. “The whole thing was a set that was built in sort of a circle. Most of what you see was actually there. There were special effects on top of it, but we had the explosions and the rubble and the lights and the fires, which was amazing for the atmosphere on set.”

And though Di Martino reveals “there are secret cuts in the oner” — meaning the scene wasn’t actually executed as one long, unbroken take — pulling off the episode’s ambitious conclusion still relied heavily on “choreography and timing — making sure the stunt people are in the right place, the supporting artists are in the right place, the explosions are going off at the right time.”

“It was a lot of running and eating stuff to stay awake,” the actress laughs. “Tom would organize different food trucks every night to come and visit us and keep up morale. He’s so sweet like that. So everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, have you tried the sesame fries?!’ Just trying to stay awake and stay focused.”

For Di Martino’s character, though, the attempt to escape Lamentis was much less rewarding: Just as Sylvie and Loki pushed, shoved and fought their way to the ark that would evacuate them, an asteroid from a nearby planet crashed into the ark, utterly destroying it and stranding the duo on Lamentis for the foreseeable future.

“She’s just had enough. She’s spent,” Di Martino says of Sylvie’s mental state after that setback. “They really thought they were going to be able to get off Lamentis on that ark, and the TemPad’s broken. And now she’s like, ‘This is [the end]. Maybe this is it.’ That’s where we start Episode 4.”

The actress also teases more backstory ahead for Sylvie, particularly some insight about why Sylvie refuses to be called Loki — even though, as far as we currently know, she is a version of the God of Mischief.

“We know Sylvie goes by a different name now, and she’s reinvented herself in some respects, for some reason,” Di Martino hints. “She’s left that behind. She’s someone else now. It really gets under her skin when [Loki] tries to call her Loki, and we’ll probably learn more about that as the series goes on.”