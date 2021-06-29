Counting On Cancelled at TLC Following Josh Duggar Arrest

RELATED STORIES TLC to Host Trading Spaces Reunion: Watch Paige Davis & Co. Look Back Ahead of the Show's 2018 Return

TLC has cancelled the 19 Kids & Counting spinoff Counting On after 11 seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The cancellation comes after 19 Kids star Josh Duggar was arrested for possession of child pornography.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On,” the network said in a statement. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.” The Season 11 (and now series) finale aired in September.

Counting On debuted in 2015 and followed Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna, three daughters of 19 Kids & Counting mom and dad Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Josh Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest son, was not featured on the series, but his wife Anna and their six children were.

Josh Duggar was arrested in April on federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He pled not guilty and is currently awaiting trial. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

19 Kids & Counting was a long-running reality hit for TLC, following Jim Bob and Michelle and their huge brood of children in Arkansas. It debuted in 2008 and ran for a total of 10 seasons. But TLC cancelled the series in 2015 after allegations arose that Josh Duggar sexually molested a number of underage girls, including some of his sisters, while he was a teenager. TLC then launched Counting On to focus on the Duggar daughters, keeping Josh off camera.