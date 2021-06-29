The Cold Justice Team Is 'Fired Up' to Solve More Crimes After Pandemic Pause — Watch Season 6 Trailer

RELATED STORIES Dick Wolf Lords Over Three Nights This Fall

Kelly Siegler and the Cold Justice team are “fired up” about resuming their sleuthing following a pandemic-dictated pause, as declared in this exclusive trailer for Season 6 of the Oxygen true crime series.

Returning Saturday, July 10 at 8/7c (after being off the air for some 14 months), Cold Justice follows Siegler, a veteran prosecutor, and a rotating team of seasoned detectives (Steve Spingola, Tonya Rider and Abbey Abbondandolo) as they travel to small towns to dig into unsolved homicide cases that have lingered for years without answers or justice for the victims. Watch the Season 6 trailer, then read on for more:

To date, the true crime investigation series from executive producers Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer and Magical Elves has successfully helped bring about 21 convictions and 49 arrests, while two new arrests take place in the first batch of Season 6 episodes.

In the Season 6 opener, Siegler and Abbondandolo head to Stafford, Texas to investigate the cold-blooded killing of tow truck business owner Jerry Don Humphrey, while the following episode finds Siegler and Spingola trying to solve a case from Rosenberg, Texas, in which a doting father was beaten and shot to death in his home, with his 6-year-old daughter asleep nearby. Also among the cold cases about to heat up is what is touted as “the biggest unsolved case in Picayune history.”