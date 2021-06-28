All My Children's Ray MacDonnell Dead at 93, Played Patriarch Joe Martin

All My Children vet Ray MacDonnell died on June 10 of natural causes, at his home in Chappaqua, New York. He was 93.

Michael Fairman TV reported on the daytime-TV vet's passing.

After starting out his TV career with appearances on The Jack Benny Program and Armstrong Circle Theatre, MacDonnell landed the role of The Edge of Night businessman Philip Capice, whom he played for eight years.

With the 1970 debut of ABC’s All My Children, he filled the role of family patriarch Dr. Joe Martin, whom he would portray for the better part of 40 years. (The actor’s retirement in 2009 left Susan Lucci as the only original cast member still with the daytime serial.) Along the way, MacDonnell was honored with the Daytime Emmys’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

MacDonnell reprised his role as Joe for Prospect Park’s short-lived online AMC revival, which premiered some 18 months after the series’ ABC finale.

MacDonnell is survived by his wife Patricia and children Sarah, Kyle, and Daniel.