Manifest Boss Still Trying to Give Fans Closure After Streamers Pass on Series: 'It Could Take a Week, a Month, a Year'

One week after Netflix and others declined to “save” Manifest, series creator Jeff Rake is still angling to get fans closure — though it may take some time.

NBC officially grounded the supernatural-themed family drama back on June 15, after which production studio Warner Bros. TV spent a week trying to find it a streaming home. Netflix et al, however, passed on the opportunity, though that should come as no great surprise, since this TVLine analysis confirmed that streamers aren’t really in the “rescue” business anymore. Netflix, for one, hasn’t “saved” a broadcast show since December 2018).

But one way or another, Rake hopes to give a more proper ending to Manifest, which only made its way through half of its intended six-season itinerary. (TVLine hears that securing financing for a two-hour wrap-up movie is currently the ideal outcome, though finding a platform to offer that a home is a whole other ball of wax.)

“Your support is awe-inspiring,” Rake tweeted to Manifesters on Sunday. “We’re trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we’re not giving up. You deserve an end to the story.

“Keep the conversation alive,” he urged fans. “If it works out, it’s because of YOU.”

Manifest in its third season averaged a little more than 3 million total weekly viewers and not quite a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down 21 and 31 percent from its sophomore run. Out of the 14 dramas that NBC aired this past TV season, it ranked No. 7 in the demo (besting, among others, the renewed New Amsterdam and The Blacklist) and 10th in total audience.