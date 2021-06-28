Made for Love Renewed for Season 2

What’s to come of Hazel and Herbert’s newfound Hub life? We will soon find out: HBO Max has renewed Made for Love for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Christina Lee, who served as showrunner for Season 1, will be joined in that role for Season 2 by Alissa Nutting, who wrote the novel on which Made for Love is based. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We’re thrilled we get the chance to work with our incredible cast and crew again,” Lee and Nutting said in a statement. “We would’ve announced the pick-up earlier, but it was a beast closing [blow-up doll] Diane’s deal. Everyone thinks she’s a doll but she’s a real hard-ass.”

“Made for Love is funny, dark and entirely unique,” added Suzanna Makkos, HBO Max’s executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation. “We are thrilled to be reuniting with this dream team of talented producers, incredible cast and CGI dolphins to tell the next chapter of this exciting story.”

The dystopian dark comedy series follows Hazel Green (How I Met Your Mother‘s Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman who escapes her suffocating marriage to tech mogul Byron Gogol (Tell Me a Story‘s Billy Magnussen), only to find Byron has implanted a monitoring device — the Made for Love chip — in her brain and can track her every move.

The series also stars Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond), Dan Bakkedahl (Veep) and Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing), in addition to recurring guest stars Caleb Foote (The Kids Are Alright), Kym Whitley (Young & Hungry), Jon Daly (I’m Dying Up Here) and Mel Rodriguez (The Last Man on Earth).

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup. Looking forward to another peek inside the Hub? Drop some comments below!