Foundation: Jared Harris Defies an Empire in Sci-Fi Saga's Latest Trailer — Get Premiere Date and Watch

Apple TV+ launched a brand new trailer Monday for its upcoming adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s iconic sci-fi novel series Foundation. The futuristic space saga from showrunner/executive producer David S. Goyer (Krypton) will premiere Friday, Sept. 24 with its first three of 10 episodes, followed by one new installment every Friday.

The series follows Dr. Hari Seldon (Mad Men‘s Jared Harris) as he predicts the impending fall of the Galactic Empire. “He and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization,” reads the series’ official description. “Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.”

Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) stars as emperor of the galaxy Brother Day, in addition to relative newcomers Lou Llobell (Voyagers) and Leah Harvey (Les Misérables). Laura Birn (The Innocents), Terrence Mann (Sense8), Cassian Bilton (Shoal) and Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away With Murder) also co-star.

“In the decades since the Foundation series first saw print, Asimov’s prophetic science-fiction work has never been more relevant than it is now,” said Goyer in a statement. “Growing up, I devoured Foundation and dreamed of one day seeing it on screen, but a feature film didn’t seem big enough to embrace the ambition… Foundation has always been at the top of my bucket list and I’m honored I get to play a part in finally bringing it to life.”

Let’s hear it, Foundation fans: Is the new trailer what you envisioned? View some first-look photos below, then let us know if you’ll be watching by dropping a comment.