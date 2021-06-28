TVLine Items: Annables' Fantasy Body Swap, CMT Awards to CBS and More

Fantasy Island is taking on a Freaky Friday vibe in the latest teaser for Fox’s upcoming reboot (premiering Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9/8c).

The above video features guest stars/real-life spouses Dave and Odette Annable, who get more than they bargained for when their characters are body-swapped after a magical spa treatment. Meanwhile, another pair takes a dip in a veritable “fountain of youth.”

The contemporary, semi-anthological reboot “delves into the ‘what if’ questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night,” according to the official logline. “Each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who walk in with a desire, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”

Like the original show, the update will feature a series-regular ensemble, anchored by Roselyn Sanchez (Grand Hotel, Devious Maids), as well as a weekly cast of different visitors.

* The CMT Music Awards are moving to CBS starting in 2022, with a broadcast live from Nashville on a date to be announced.

* Season 1B of HBO’s The Nevers will air in 2022, The Wrap reports. Production began Tuesday, with Philippa Goslett continuing as showrunner.

* Judith Light (Transparent) has joined HBO Max’s Julia Child drama Julia as publisher Blanche Knopf, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Ozark Season 4 has cast Veronica Falcón (Queen of the South) as Camila, the sister of drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ali Stroker (The Glee Project) will play Charles-Ann, an old friend of Ruth’s (Julia Garner) mother “who lends her a hand when she is in need of some assistance.”

