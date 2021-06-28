NBC's Annie Live: Harry Connick Jr. Joins Cast as Daddy Warbucks, While the Search for Annie Continues

RELATED STORIES Good Girls Cancellation: 'Sad and Confused' Mae Whitman Laments Show's Untimely Demise

Harry Connick Jr. has boarded the cast of NBC’s Annie Live! as Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the larger-than-life billionaire who opens his heart and home to the titular little orphan.

The Grammy winner, Tony nominee and onetime American Idol judge thus will lock horns with Taraji P. Henson’s devious Miss Hannigan, as the characters vie for Annie’s affection.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play Daddy Warbucks in Annie Live!, and working alongside Taraji P. Henson is a dream come true,” Connick said in a statement. “I love this show, and its musical message of love and hope couldn’t come at a better time.”

The casting call for Annie herself, meanwhile, continues, with interested families invited to visit CastItTalent/Annie_Live for more information and to upload auditions. Rehearsals will take place in October/November in New York, with the live production of the Tony-winning musical set to air Thursday, Dec. 2 on NBC.