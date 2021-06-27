The Boys Season 3 Will Make Fans 'Freak Out,' Antony Starr Says

RELATED STORIES Anatomy of an Emmy-Worthy Scene: The Boys' Antony Starr, Writer Rebecca Sonnenshine Break Down Homelander's Emotional Confrontation

It’s been nine long months since The Boys‘ Season 2 finale, and with production still underway on the third season in Toronto, it’s unclear when the Amazon Prime series will return — but it’ll be worth the prolonged wait, promises leading man Antony Starr.

“Oh, my God, [Season 3] is hands down one of the most enjoyable seasons of TV I’ve had the good fortune of being involved with!” Starr, a TVLine Dream Emmy Nominee, recently shared with us. “I had a great time on Season 2, and I thought we did something really cool there where we took it next-level in many ways from Season 1, and really, it’s just the extension of that.”

The upcoming run, which will introduce Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, aka the very first Superhero, “is my favorite season for many reasons that I can’t tell you about,” Starr continues with a laugh. “I’m always curious to see what the writers, what these crazy people, are going to cook up, and it’s a pretty great feeling in Season 3 to still be surprised and excited every time you turn a page in the material. All I can say is I truly believe the fans are going to freak out at Season 3.”

The cast and crew are “busting our little butts” filming amidst a pandemic “to get the product out to you guys so you can see it,” Starr says, adding that “it’s been a long time between drinks, but the next drink is going to be a good one, I promise.”

While the first two seasons were like “drinking beer,” in Season 3, “we’re moving on to a Long Island Iced Tea,” Starr describes. “So it’s going to be worth it, I promise. You guys are going to gorge feed on this sucker, and the payoff is going to be worth the wait!”

