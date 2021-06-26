The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of June 27

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. What's New on Streaming

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 10 premieres (including a Chris Pratt action flick, a Top Chef spinoff and a Jackie Collins documentary), 10 finales (including Batwoman, In Treatment and the very last episode of The Bold Type) and myriad sports and specials (including the BET Awards and the start of the Stanley Cup Finals).

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

8 pm BET Awards (BET; simulcast on BET Her, Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1)

8 pm The Kings docuseries finale (Showtime)

9 pm Batwoman Season 2 finale (The CW)

9 pm Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story documentary premiere (CNN)

9 pm Us limited series finale (PBS)

MONDAY, JUNE 28

8 pm Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 (NBCSN)

9 pm In Treatment Season 4 finale (HBO; two episodes)

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

8 pm TMZ Investigates: UFOs – The Pentagon Proof special (Fox)

9 pm The Legend of the Underground documentary premiere (HBO)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

3 am America: The Motion Picture film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch special (Paramount+)

3 am Too Hot to Handle Season 2 finale (Netflix; last six episodes)

10 pm The Bold Type series finale (Freeform)

THURSDAY, JULY 1

3 am No Sudden Move film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Tom and Jerry in New York series premiere (HBO Max)

8 pm Top Chef Season 18 finale (Bravo)

9 pm Top Chef: Amateurs series premiere (Bravo)

9 pm Reunion Road Trip Season 1 finale, with cast of Scrubs (E!)

FRIDAY, JULY 2

3 am The Boss Baby: Family Business film premiere (Peacock)

3 am Fear Street Part 1: 1994 film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Summer of Soul documentary premiere (Hulu)

3 am The Tomorrow War film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Trying Season 2 finale (Apple TV+)

8 pm Emergency Call Season 1 finale (ABC)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.