TV Ratings: Daytime Emmys Slip, Olympic Trials Dominate Friday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ two-hour broadcast of the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night averaged 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating — down 23 and 33 percent from last year’s very virtual ceremony but still a vast improvement on the Pop TV/900K days. Daytime Emmys: GH Leads Soap Opera Pack

NBC’s coverage of the latest U.S. Olympics trials dominated Friday in both measures, with the 8 o’clock hour doing 4.1 mil/0.6 and the 9 pm portion rising to 4.4 mil/0.8.

Elsewhere:

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (1.9 mil/0.5) was steady.

ABC | Emergency Call (2.9 mil/0.3) was steady.

THE CW | Charmed (390K/0.1) and Dynasty (240K/0.1) each dropped some eyeballs.

