Sutton Foster Reflects on Younger's 'Beautiful' Series Finale: 'How Could It Have Ended Any Other Way?'

It’s been more than two weeks since Younger ended its run on Paramount+, and we’re still trying to decide how we feel about that ending. Sutton Foster, on the other hand, made up her mind a long time ago.

“I honestly had no idea how the series was going to end, but when I read the finale, I thought, ‘How could it have ended any other way?'” Foster tells TVLine of Liza’s big promotion. “I thought Darren Star nailed it. And I thought the finale stayed true to what the entire show was about.”

As for that ambiguous final interaction between Liza and Josh, Foster believes it’s “ultimately up to the audience to decide” what it means, though she admits, “When I read it and when we played the scene, there was definitely a promise of potential rekindling.”

She also recalls having to rewatch Liza and Josh’s meeting from the pilot in order to mimic the dialogue for the finale: “We all sat around someone’s iPad and rewatched it together. It was Nico [Tortorella’s] last scene and they were crying and we barely made it through the scene. It was an emotional and beautiful ‘book end.'”

Foster is keeping plenty busy post-Younger, from working on multiple stage productions (the West End's Anything Goes and Broadway's upcoming Music Man revival)

