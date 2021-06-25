Schmigadoon! Trailer: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Are Trapped in a 1940s Musical in Apple TV+ Comedy

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key cannot escape the sound of music — or the potential demise of their rudderless relationship — in the first trailer for Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon! What's New on Streaming

Premiering Friday, July 16, the six-episode series is a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, and follows “a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship,” according to the official logline. Soon enough, they stumble upon a magical town living in a 1940s musical, and cannot leave until they find “true love.”

In addition to Strong and Key, the cast includes Tony Award winners Alan Cumming (The Good Wife, Cabaret), Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked, Pushing Daisies) and Jane Krakowski (30 Rock, Nine), as well as Aaron Tveit (Graceland, Grease: Live), Dove Cameron (Descendants, Hairspray Live!), Tony nominee Ariana DeBose (Hamilton), Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live), Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) and Ann Harada (Avenue Q). The ubiquitous Martin Short also guest-stars.

Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio of the Despicable Me film franchise co-created the series. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original music, while Barry Sonnenfeld (Pushing Daisies) directs and executive-produces. SNL boss Lorne Michaels is also an EP.

As of press time, Strong’s future at SNL remains uncertain. The Season 46 finale, which aired May 22, fueled speculation that her ninth season may have very well been her last.

In addition to Schmigadoon!, Apple TV+’s upcoming slate of originals include second seasons of Ted Lasso (Friday, July 23), Truth Be Told (Friday, Aug. 20), See (Friday, Aug. 27) and The Morning Show (Friday, Sept. 17), and new sci-fi drama Invasion (Friday, Oct. 22). The streamer currently releases new episodes of Central Park, Home Before Dark, Lisey’s Story, Physical and Trying every Friday.

