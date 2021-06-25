Chicago Fire Ups Hanako Greensmith to Series Regular for Season 10

RELATED STORIES Chicago Fire Finale: Whose Life Is in Jeopardy?

Chicago Fire‘s Sylvie Brett can breathe easy — her latest paramedic partner is sticking around.

The NBC drama has promoted Hanako Greensmith, who recurs as medic Violet Mikami, to series regular ahead of Season 10, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Greensmith made her debut in Season 8, during which she appeared in four episodes as a paramedic from another firehouse who became a competitive love interest for firefighter Blake Gallo (played by Alberto Rosende). Violet made her return in Season 9, replacing Mackey (former cast member Adriyan Rae) as Brett’s partner on Ambulance 61.

In the Season 9 finale, Violet rejected Gallo’s invitation to go out on a date, thinking that he’s a player because he dated Mackey. However, Ritter vouched for his hapless friend, leaving the door open for a potential Violet/Gallo romance in the upcoming season.

Chicago Fire is slated to return for Season 10 this fall, once again airing at 9/8c, sandwiched between Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

#OneChicago fans, are you excited that Violet is staying put? And are you rooting for her and Gallo? Hit the comments with your hopes for Season 10!