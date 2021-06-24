The Upshaws Renewed for Season 2

The Upshaws is sticking around for more family hijinks.

Netflix announced on Thursday that the sitcom about a working-class Black family has been renewed for Season 2. The new season will feature 16 episodes — an increase over Season 1’s 10-episode count.

“We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season, and thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family,” co-creator and showrunner Regina Hicks said in a statement. “Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them.”

Created by Hicks and Wanda Sykes (who also serve as showrunners), the series follows Bennie Upshaw (played by Mike Epps), a well-meaning mechanic in Indianapolis just trying the best he can to take care of his family. His semi-unconventional family unit includes wife Regina (Kim Fields), firstborn son Bernard (Jermelle Simon), younger daughters Aaliyah and Maya (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine) and teenage son Kelvin (Diamond Lyons), whom he fathered with another woman named Tasha (Gabrielle Dennis).

A man with a messy past, Bennie works hard to be there for his family and tolerate his sarcastic sister-in-law Lucretia (Sykes) while chasing success. Season 1 ended with the family coming together to support Regina, who failed her big test.

Just when things were starting to go back to normal, a young girl showed up at the Upshaws’ doorstep claiming to be his daughter. Bennie will have a lot to answer for when the show returns next season.

“Wanda and Regina have created a fresh entry in the tradition of Black sitcoms that’s real, relatable, full of heart and incredibly funny,” Netflix head of comedy Tracey Pakosta added. “We’re thrilled to see where they, along with their talented cast, take the Upshaws in the second season.”