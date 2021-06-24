Savannah Guthrie's Jeopardy! Stint Set to End — How Does She Stack Up Against Her Guest Host Competition?

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Apologizes for 'Outdated, Inaccurate' Clue About POTS Disorder

Savannah Guthrie‘s two-week Jeopardy! guest-hosting stint is set to conclude on Friday, and while the Today host is not ruling out a full-time return, she acknowledges that such a promotion would present significant scheduling issues.

“I’m fully occupied with… the Today show, and I would never leave,” she recently told USA Today. “And I don’t know how it would even be possible to do both. What was fun about this was it was a lark, it was a one-time opportunity, and I don’t think there’s any question of me ever doing it permanently.”

A final decision on who will succeed the late, legendary Alex Trebek will be made later this summer.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” EP Mike Richards, who served as an interim host himself, recently said. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes.”

Ahead of Guthrie’s Friday swan song, we gotta ask: How does she stack up against her guest host rivals, which, in addition to Richards, includes GOAT contestant Ken Jennings, her Today predecessor Katie Couric, polarizing health guru Dr. Mehmet Oz, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker, Jeopardy! champ Buzzy Cohen and Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik? (For the record, the remaining guest-host roster includes CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta — who follows Guthrie beginning June 28 — Reading Rainbow fan fave LeVar Burton, Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, NBC’s David Faber and sportscaster Joe Buck.) Vote below!