TVLine Items: Amy Schumer's New Series, Jellystone! Trailer and More

Amy Schumer is picking up several new skill sets: The comedienne will star in the unscripted series Amy Learns To…, which has received an eight-episode order at HBO Max.

In each half-hour episode, Schumer steps out of her comfort zone to learn “a new skill, craft, or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown on Martha’s Vineyard,” per the official synopsis. “Whether she’s learning to dive for clams, sell real estate, perform a magic trick, or (sort of) repair a roof, she’ll meet each challenge with her signature wit, vulnerability and willingness to try anything.”

The program is Schumer’s second show for HBO Max, following the docuseries Expecting Amy.

* Vincent Cassel (Westworld) and Eva Green (Penny Dreadful) will star in Apple TV+’s first French and English-language original series Liaison, our sister site Variety reports. In the thriller, “espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

* Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to Strange Planet, a “whimsical and comical” animated show about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own, from co-creators/executive producers Dan Harmon and Nathan Pyle, who created the webcomic and graphic novels of the same name.

* Lance Gross (House of Payne, Star) has joined Fox’s upcoming fall drama Our Kind of People, from executive producer Lee Daniels. The actor will play Tyrique Freeman, “who was born into modest circumstances but made a fortune in construction and has gained acceptance in the aspirational world of The Bluffs.”

* HBO Max has released a trailer for Jellystone!, a new animated comedy featuring Hanna-Barbara characters such as Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear and Huckleberry Hound. The series premieres Thursday, July 29.

