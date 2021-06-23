The White Lotus: Crashed Honeymoon and 'Swole Balls' Loom Large in Trailer for HBO's Hawaiian Resort Satire

RELATED STORIES Mare of Easttown Season 2: Here's What Is Standing in Way of a Renewal

Maui proves to be no fantasy island for the characters in The White Lotus, HBO‘s six-episode resort satire from Enlightened co-creator Mike White (premiering Sunday, July 11 at 9/8c).

As seen in the trailer above, the titular resort’s staff includes fastidious manager Armond (Looking‘s Murray Bartlett), who after a sudden trauma begins a dramatic downward spiral, and down-to-earth spa manager Belinda (Insecure‘s Natasha Rothwell), who gets taken on an emotional roller coaster ride by Tanya McQuoid (2 Broke Girls‘ Jennifer Coolidge), a needy, wealthy and unstable woman who is recovering from the death of her mother.

Other vacationers include Mossbacher family matriarch Nicole (Nashville‘s Connie Britton), a successful exec who can’t help but treat her family like disobedient employees; her husband Mark (Treme‘s Steve Zahn), who is dealing with both an embarrassing health crisis (see headline above!) and a terminal inferiority complex; their teenaged son Quinn (Fred Hechinger), a socially awkward gamer who is experiencing the wonder of nature for the very first time; and their daughter Olivia (Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney) and her friend Paula (Little Voice‘s Brittany O’Grady), sharp-tongued college sophomores who cast a sardonic eye on the lifestyles and belief systems of everyone around them.

Elsewhere, the handsome and entitled Shane Patton (Girls‘ Jake Lacy) is honeymooning with his bride Rachel (True Detective’s Alexandra Daddario), though as they get to know each other better in this new, intimate environment — and amid the intrusion of Shane’s mother, Kitty (Divorce‘s Molly Shannon) — clouds of doubt appear.

In addition to Shannon, recurring guest stars include Jon Gries (Dream Corp LLC), Jolene Purdy (Orange Is the New Black), Kekoa Kekumano (Hawaii Five-0) and Lukas Gage (Love, Victor).