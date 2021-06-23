Sexy Beasts Trailer: Netflix Dating Show Is Masked Singer Meets Love Is Blind

Prepare to witness the most bizarre blind dates of all. time. What's New on Streaming

Netflix on Wednesday dropped a trailer for its new dating show Sexy Beasts (premiering Wednesday, July 21). Based on the BBC Three format of the same name, the reality series sees singles head into blind dates after they have been transformed into animals and other mythical creatures via Hollywood movie prosthetics. He or she will choose between three potential matches, and will only see the real face of their chosen match after they have made their final decision.

The streamer has already committed to two seasons of Sexy Beasts, each consisting of six episodes. Comedian Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) has been tapped as host.

The above trailer and first-look photos below reveal just some of the transformations. Among the dating pool are a devil, a dolphin, an owl, a beaver, a scarecrow, a panda and a mouse.

“Making Sexy Beasts for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process,” creator and executive producer Simon Welton said in a statement to Variety. “With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K ,and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat. I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like.”

Sexy Beasts joins a growing roster of unscripted originals at Netflix, including The Circle, the aforementioned Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle — all of which have been renewed through Season 3. Also set to return for additional cycles are Bling Empire, Floor Is Lava, Queer Eye, Rhythm + Flow and Selling Sunset.

Will you be adding Sexy Beasts to your Netflix queue? Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with your initial reactions.