Sarah Paulson Reveals Her Least Favorite American Horror Story Season

Every American Horror Story fan has that one season that didn’t quite do it for them — and apparently the show’s stars feel the same way.

Sarah Paulson, who played three different characters in AHS: Roanoke, now tells The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, “I just don’t care about this season at all. I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark on American Crime Story] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.”

She goes on to say, “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do. I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home, and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to [series creator Ryan Murphy] and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out.'”

Of course, this isn’t the first time an AHS performer has shared less-than-favorable thoughts about a given season. During a 2019 interview with Gold Derby, Jessica Lange revealed that she wasn’t the biggest fan of Coven.

“I was stunned that year to get the Emmy for that part,” Lange said of playing Fiona Goode. “The part was very well-written. I didn’t particularly like the whole set-up and season and story we were telling. It was not my favorite.”

Are you surprised by Paulson’s hot take on Roanoke, or do you agree that it wasn’t up to AHS‘ typical standards? And which is your least favorite season? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.