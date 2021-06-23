RuPaul's Drag Race Will Team with Brady Bunch Cast for Crossover Episode — Plus, Watch the First Act of All Stars 6

RELATED STORIES Drag Race All Stars 6 Promo Offers Closer Look at Celebrity Judges

Drag Race All Stars 6 Promo Offers Closer Look at Celebrity Judges Top TV Theme Songs of All Time: 1950s and '60s

Here’s the story of how RuPaul’s Drag Race crossed over with… The Brady Bunch!

Original cast members of the classic family sitcom will team up with fan favorites from the Drag Race franchise for Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch, in which they recreate the iconic Brady Bunch episode “Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?”

In the 1971 sitcom episode, Jan — tired of living in her older sister Marcia, Marcia, Marcia’s shadow — decides to purchase a black wig and debut the “New Jan Brady” at classmate Lucy Winters’ party.

Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch, which premieres Wednesday, June 30 on Paramount+, finds Barry Williams (who played Greg Brady) taking on the role of family patriarch Mike, while Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland reprises their roles as Peter and Bobby. Eve Plumb (who played Jan) will step into the role of Lucy, while Susan Olsen (who played Cindy) appears as classmate Margie, who crushes on Peter.

Rounding out the bunch are Drag Race vets Shea Couleé (as Marcia Brady), Bianca Del Rio (as mom Carol), BenDeLaCreme (stepping out of drag as Greg), Kylie Sonique Love (as Jan), Nina West (as housekeeper Alice) and Kandy Muse (as Cindy). In addition, RuPaul will make a special appearance as the wig attendant, along with Michelle Visage as Helen.

You can also catch the grand madame herself alongside Visage in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which returns with two new episodes on Thursday, June 24. Check out the entire first act of the season premiere below.

A new crop of returning favorites will again compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame,” as well as a cash prize of $100,000. This season’s lineup includes A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11), Eureka! (Season 9 and 10), Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2), Jan (Season 12), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4), Pandora Boxx (Season 2, All Stars 1), Ra’Jah O’Hara (Season 11), Scarlet Envy (Season 11), Serena ChaCha (Season 5), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11), Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2), Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6) and Yara Sofia (Season 3, All Stars 1).