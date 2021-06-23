Q-Force Teaser: Meet Netflix's First Animated Team of LGBTQ Superspies

The Ambiguously Gay Duo walked so Q-Force could run. Netflix on Wednesday released the first teaser for its upcoming animated series about the first-ever team of openly LGBTQ superspies, and it’s… well, let’s just say there’s nothing ambiguous about it.

“Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay,” according to the official logline. “Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force.”

But wait, there’s more: “After a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But that approval comes with one major caveat: They must put up with a new member of the squad — straight-guy Agent Buck.”

Q-Force‘s voice cast includes Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) as Agent Steve Maryweather, Gary Cole (NCIS) as Director Dirk Chunley, Patti Harrison (Shrill) as Stat, Matt Rogers (Our Cartoon President) as Twink, David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Agent Rick Buck, Laurie Metcalf (The Conners) as V and Wanda Sykes (The Good Fight) as Deb.

Premiering on Friday, Sept. 2, the 10-episode series is created by Gabe Liedman, who executive-produces alongside Hayes, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, Mike Schur and David Miner.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Q-Force in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.