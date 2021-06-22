TVLine Items: Good Fight Adds Sykes, Glenn Close Joins Tehran and More

Wanda Sykes is lawyering up for a recurring role on The Good Fight: The actress/comedian will appear in Season 5 of the Paramount+ series as Allegra Durado, “a brilliant, strategic attorney who’s been away from the law for 10 years while trying to finish her white whale of a book,” our sister site Deadline reports.

“Our holy grail of casting is always to find dramatic actors who can also deliver the comedy, and that pretty much defines Wanda,” creators Robert and Michelle King told the site. “We couldn’t feel more fortunate to be working with her.”

Sykes — whose TV credits include The Upshaws, black-ish and The New Adventures of Old Christine — joins fellow new cast additions Mandy Patinkin (Homeland), Let’s Make a Deal emcee Wayne Brady and Aussie actress Charmaine Bingwa.

The Good Fight Season 5 premieres this Thursday, June 24.

* Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Glenn Close (Damages) is set to star in Season 2 of Apple TV+’s global espionage thriller Tehran, playing Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran.

* Hulu has renewed the adult animated comedy Solar Opposites for a 12-episode Season 4, ahead of the third season, which is slated to premiere in 2022.

* Netflix has given a two-season order to the dating series Sexy Beasts, narrated by Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), our sister site Variety reports. Based on the BBC Three program, the show finds singles heading into blind dates transformed into animals and mythical creatures via Hollywood movie prosthetics.

* Season 2 of the Netflix sketch comedy I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson will feature guest appearances by Bob Odenkirk, John Early, Sam Richardson, Julia Butters and more. Watch a new trailer here:

* Hulu has released a teaser for Only Murders in the Building, a comedic murder-mystery series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez and premiering Tuesday, Aug. 31:

