Ratings: Celeb Dating Game Ticks Up; Bachelorette, Olympic Trials Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC's The Bachelorette drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, ticking up in the demo week-to-week and dominating Monday in that measure.

A far better, second installment of The Celebrity Dating Game (2.2 mil/0.5) rose a tenth in the demo.

Over on NBC, the latest coverage of the U.S. Olympic trials delivered Monday’s biggest audience (3.8 mil) along with a 0.6 rating. Airing an hour later, American Ninja Warrior (2.8 mil/0.5) was steady.

Elsewhere:

THE CW | All American (680K/0.2) and Episode 2 of The Republic of Sarah (380K/0.1) each dropped some eyeballs, with the former also dipping in the demo.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen 2.5 mil/0.6) dipped in the demo, while Housebroken (1.1 mil/0.3) and Duncanville (760K/0.2) were steady.

