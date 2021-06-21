Sesame Street Introduces First Family With Two Dads — Watch Full Episode

RELATED STORIES Arthur's Mr. Ratburn Comes Out as Gay, Gets Married in Season 22 Premiere

Bert and Ernie’s new neighbors are making history on Sesame Street.

The show’s June 17 episode, appropriately titled “Family Day,” introduced the show’s first family with two dads, as seen in the video above.

The milestone moment came by way of Nina (played by Suki Lopez), who wanted everyone to meet her brother Dave (Chris Costa), his husband Frank (Alex Weisman) and their daughter Mia (Olivia Perez).

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Sesame Street family in this celebration of diversity, inclusion, and most importantly, love!” Costa wrote in an Instagram post. “I hope Dave, Frank, and Mia warm your hearts. And remember, it’s love that brings families together.”

Added Weisman, “It’s an honor to introduce our family, Dave, Frank and Mia to Sesame Street! As you can see, families come in all shapes and sizes. … Love is love is love, and it’s a lifelong dream to get to be a part of the Sesame family.”

Alan Muraoka, who plays Alan on the show, also co-directed this landmark episode. “Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion,” Muraoka wrote on Instagram when the episode dropped. “So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street. I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!”

