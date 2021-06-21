Manifest Stars React to Cancellation After 3 Seasons at NBC: Finishing the Journey 'Was Not in the Cards'

RELATED STORIES Manifest Fails to Find a New Home Following NBC Cancellation

Manifest Fails to Find a New Home Following NBC Cancellation Manifest Boss 'Devastated' by NBC Cancellation, Hopes to Find New Home for Show: 'Fans Deserve an Ending'

Manifest has officially reached the end of the runway, meaning those underlying questions about Flight 828 and everything that unfolded after its mysterious return will remain unresolved.

TVLine confirmed Monday that talks with Netflix and other potential suitors fell through, ending a week-long campaign to save the series following NBC’s cancellation after three seasons. With no new episodes on the horizon, stars of the supernatural drama are sharing their thoughts in heartfelt posts all over social media.

On Instagram, Josh Dallas, who played Ben Stone, thanked “Manifesters” for their continued support over the years. “Well, my badass #manifesters, I’m sorry to say that it’s the end of the line for now,” he wrote. “We are so very proud to have brought you this story over 3 seasons. We so wished we could’ve finished the journey with you. But it wasn’t in the cards.” Dallas went on to thank producers, writers, his costars and the fans “who embraced [Manifest] and these characters and flew with us on [Flight 828].”

Melissa Roxburgh, who played Ben’s sister Michaela, took to Twitter to reflect on her time with the show. “Thank you, [showrunner] Jeff Rake, and our producers for giving us this dream. I’ll forever cherish the moments we laughed, cried, talked… convulsed in our ‘callings,’ had blood pour out of our eyes, stayed up all night in the cold of NY… Thank you to the audience who kept us playing,” she wrote.

“You guys have no idea what you’ll forever mean to me. I’ve had some of the greatest days of my life on the stages of Manifest, playing pretend with people who have seeped into my heart,” she continued. “My word. what a ride. You guys made the last three years the best years of my life. Truly… Forever will miss this experience.”

Luna Blaise and Jack Messina, who played twin siblings Olive and Cal, also spoke on their experience with the show.

“Thank [you Jeff Rake] for letting me bring Olive to life. She will always be a part of me,” Blaise wrote. “I will be forever grateful.”

“I will always be grateful to [Jeff Rake] for letting me be part of this amazing show,” Messina shared. “[Manifest] brought together a group of people, both cast and crew, who became a family. I learned so much and will always be ‘connected’ to them. Thank you to the amazing fans too. You rock.”