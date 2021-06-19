Virgin River's Benjamin Hollingsworth Teases the Big Mystery of Season 3: 'Brady Is On Everyone's Suspect List'

Virgin River will have fans playing detective in Season 3, and Benjamin Hollingsworth knows that the odds aren’t looking good for ol’ Brady.

The Netflix drama’s second season ended with Jack getting shot in his own bar, and while there’s a handful of potential suspects (we still haven’t ruled out Charmaine!), the actor admits, “I’m pretty sure Brady is on everyone’s suspect list.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the fans are placing bets about who ended up shooting Jack — and I wonder what the over-under is on Brady,” Hollingsworth tells TVLine. “When I play the role, I try to dance that line of ambiguity between his intentional actions and actions he might have done out of resentment or anger. I want to leave the possibility open that it could have been him, because it is possible. I’d like to believe that he didn’t, but that’s because I’m playing him. Being so close to him, I don’t believe he’s someone that would do that, regardless of his state of mind. But it’s impossible not to make him a suspect.”

In fact, TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the show’s Season 3 premiere (July 9), which adds more fuel to the Brady fire:

Of course, getting accused of attempted murder is par for the course for Brady, someone who is “constantly set aside as an outcast,” Hollingsworth notes. “It’s got to be tough to feel like an outsider in such a small town. But he’s also been an outsider his whole life. His parents weren’t really around when he was younger. His uncle raised him, and pretty much left him to his own devices. I think he’s used to living on the fringe. He’s also kind of like a stray dog. He can survive just about any situation. I think a lot of people in Virgin River underestimate him.”

Regardless of whether Brady ends up behind bars, however, Hollingsworth promises that we’ll see a different side of his character in Season 3, a “softer side.” In fact, it sounds like we’ll be seeing a lot more of Brady period.

“You get to see a lot more skin,” Hollingsworth says with a laugh. “It’s been a lot of salads and low-carb diets on my part. My wife is vegan, and I really hadn’t ever tried a vegan diet, but I heard that cutting back on dairy and things like that can really help one when one is in front of the camera taking off one’s shirt.”

Do you think Brady is the one who shot Jack? Click here for a rundown of everything we know about Virgin River's upcoming third season