The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of June 20

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine's daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 10 season premieres (including the longgg-delayed return of Paramount+-bound Evil, critical darling David Makes Man and cult-fave Rick and Morty), seven series debuts (including Sarah Shahi’s Sex/Life, Annie Murphy’s Kevin Can F**k Himself and Tony Hale’s Mysterious Benedict Society adaptation), 11 finales (including the very last episodes of Conan, Bless the Harts and Bosch) and so much more.

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

3 am Evil Season 2 premiere (Paramount+)

7:30 pm Bless the Harts series finale (Fox)

8 pm The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 finale (Starz; two episodes)

9 pm Kevin Can F**k Himself series premiere (AMC; two episodes)

9 pm Us series premiere (PBS)

9:30 pm The Moodys series finale (Fox)

11 pm Rick and Morty Season 5 premiere (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, JUNE 21

10 pm I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: Show Us Your Face special (HBO)

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

9 pm David Makes Man Season 2 premiere (OWN)

10 pm Capital One College Bowl series premiere (NBC)

10 pm Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 premiere (Freeform)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

3 am The House of Flowers: The Movie film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Too Hot to Handle Season 2 premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Kids Say the Darndest Things Season 2 finale (CBS)

9 pm In the Dark Season 3 premiere (The CW)

10 pm The Blacklist Season 8 finale (NBC)

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

3 am The Good Fight Season 5 premiere (Paramount+)

3 am RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 6 premiere (Paramount+)

8 pm Making It Season 3 premiere (NBC)

8 pm When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren series premiere (ABC)

8:30 pm United States of Al Season 1 finale (CBS)

9 pm Good Girls returns (NBC; two episodes)

9 pm Legacies Season 3 finale (The CW)

10 pm Clarice Season 1 finale (CBS)

10 pm Conan series finale (TBS; one hour)

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

3 am Bosch final season premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Central Park Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am False Positive film premiere (Hulu)

3 am Fathom documentary premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am The Ice Road film premiere (Netflix)

3 am Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am The Mysterious Benedict Society series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Mythic Quest Season 2 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Sex/Life series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Who Are You, Charlie Brown? documentary premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Wolfgang documentary premiere (Disney+)

8 pm Daytime Emmy Awards (CBS)

9 pm Pause With Sam Jay Season 1 finale (HBO)

10 pm The Choe Show series premiere (FX; all four episodes, back to back)

10 pm Van Helsing series finale (Syfy)

