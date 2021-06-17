TV Ratings: The Blacklist Hits Audience Low Ahead of Megan Boone's Exit

Blacklist Ratings Wednesday
Courtesy of NBC

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s The Blacklist christened its new but very temporary Wednesday home with 2.28 million total viewers (a series low) and a 0.3 demo rating (on par with its most recent Friday outing); read recap. Next week’s season finale marks co-lead Megan Boone’s final appearance as a series regular.

Opening NBC’s night, coverage of the latest U.S. Olympic trials averaged 2.8 mil and a 0.5 — tying Fox’s MasterChef and ABC’s Press Your Luck for the nightly demo win.

Over on ABC, Press Your Luck (3.1 mil/0.5) ticked up, while $100,000 Pyramid (3.1 mil/0.4) was down.

Fox’s MasterChef (2.4 mil/0.7) slipped two tenths in the demo, while Crime Scene Kitchen (1.6 mil/0.4) was steady.

CBS’ Kids Say the Darndest Things (2.7 mil/0.3) hit and tied CBS lows.

